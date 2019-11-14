Yami Gautam On Being Removed Abruptly From An Ad: “I Was Told You Just Need To Leave”

Yami Gautam has been loved for her pretty face and also made everyone take note of acting chops with her debut alongside Ayushamnn Khurrana in their debut film Vicky Donor. However, it was not all easy for Yami as the actress reveals the amount of rejections she faced as a newcomer in the industry.

And now, as Yami is basking in the success of her recent release Bala, alongside Ayushamnn Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar she opens up about being rejected from projects without even being notified about the same. Speaking to Mid-Day in her recent conversation, Yami said, “ I started my career with television and pretty soon I realized that the reason I didn’t want to stay here was nothing exciting was coming my way. I thought let’s try something else. My father was concerned about how will you manage financially. I said give me three months.”

Further revealing the kind of rejections that the Uri actress has faced in her initial days of struggle, Yami said, “I have had rejection. I remember walking in a popular ad, I got select. We were 6-7 and we all had our own parts and they were giving me a look that I was not comfortable with, I said very politely that I don’t even look like myself. Though I agreed to everything they said later and went to the studio all dressed for the part for 2 days, on the second day I was told that ‘leave. You just need to leave’.”

Yami is currently enjoying all the appreciation coming her way for the portrayal of her character in Bala, a film which revolves around the issue of premature balding in men apart from questioning the society’s age-old benchmarks of beauty.

