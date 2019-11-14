VIRAL Pic: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Deverakonda & Others Meet To Discuss Cinema

It was a million dollar moment when Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with south superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu, came together to strike a pose for the camera.

The celebrities recently attended a media event in Mumbai where they discussed cinema. Before attending the event, they all clicked several pictures that are now trending online. Among a series of photographs, it was one particular group picture that has drawn maximum attention.

In the image, all the stars come together for a quick photo-op, smiles intact on their faces.

Ranveer is seen donning a funky look, wearing a red-and-white checked shirt and hat. Deepika looks ethereal in a red dress while Alia wore a vibrant top. Ayushmann, Manoj and Vijay Deverakonda kept up simple and classy.

The picture had going gaga over it.

“So majestic,” one user commented.

“They all should feature together in a film,” another wrote.

