WHAT! Akshay Kumar Suggested The Idea Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake To Makers

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead is enjoying a decent pre-release buzz amongst audiences. While the trailer and the first song from the movie, Dheeme Dheeme, received appreciation – a certain chunk of the society got offended over the ‘marital rape’ monologue that was a part of the trailer. Now, the latest news regarding the project is the revelation of Akshay Kumar being the first one to suggest the remake!

Yes, you heard it right! Pati Patni Aur Woh producer Juno Chopra himself revealed that the idea of the remake of the cult classic was brought up by Akshay when he visited his place. “The idea to remake the film was suggested by Akshay Kumar. He had come home to meet us one day. That’s when he asked us why we were not remaking ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘, which was made under our banner,” revealed Juno in a conversation with Film Companion.

However, if you’re thinking whether Akshay was approached to play the lead in the project, that’s not true. Upon being asked about the same, Juno clarified, “No, we never thought of him casting in the film. Kartik was our first choice always.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife and his young lover.

The film releases on December 6.

Budding actress Ananya Panday plays a pivotal role in her upcoming second release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is a love triangle, just like her debut film Student Of The Year 2 was. If her first film co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

“I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle,” said Ananya, at the trailer launch of “Pati Patni Aur Woh“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!