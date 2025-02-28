Nani, who is popularly known as Natural Star is one of the most loved actors in Telugu cinema. His down-to-earth personality and natural acting have earned him a special place in the hearts of family audiences. Over the years, Nani has balanced family entertainers and experimental films, making him a versatile actor.

Nani’s Real Name and Early Career

Nani’s real name is Naveen Babu Ghanta. Before entering the film industry, he worked as an assistant director for a few films. His first salary in the film industry was just ₹4,000, which he has earned while working as an assistant director.

Although Nani started his career behind the camera, his passion for acting has finally led him to the big screen. His journey as a hero began unexpectedly. But he quickly won over audiences with his natural acting style. Initially he was known for romantic and family-oriented films. He decided to explore different genres as the time passed.

As some of his films started to become repetitive, Nani took a bold step by trying mass-action roles. His film Dasara that potrayed him in a rugged character, earning him praise for his performance. Following this success, Nani is now preparing for another action-packed role as a powerful police officer in Hit 3. For the film, he is even working on his fitness to achieve a toned physique.

Nani’s Remuneration and Stardom

Nani, who once earned ₹4,000 as an assistant director now charges around ₹40 crores per film. His popularity surged after the success of Dasara increasing his demand in the industry. Apart from acting, Nani is also a successful producer backing promising films.

