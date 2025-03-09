Relationships face ups and downs, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s journey was no different. Namrata recently shared her experience about a tough phase in their marriage. She, in one of the recent interviews had differences and parted ways for some time. Her words surprised many fans.

Namrata explained that their separation was not permanent. “Unlike others, our separation was temporary. We reunited after some time,” she said. During that period, Mahesh faced career struggles, and Namrata was dealing with personal losses. “I lost my parents, and during that emotional phase, I decided to move to Mumbai with our son, Gautham,” she revealed.

Though they stayed apart for a while, it helped them understand their bond better. “Separation made us realize the strength of our relationship. After reuniting, we never let any hurdles come between us,” Namrata said. Later, their daughter Sitara was born strengthening their bond even more. Fans now believe that their love story is proof that relationships can survive challenges.

Namrata also spoke about sacrificing her career after marriage. “Mahesh never asked me to quit working after marriage. Even when we were in a relationship, he never imposed any conditions on me,” she shared. She clarified that quitting films was her personal choice. “I was never obsessed with becoming a top actress. So leaving my career didn’t feel like a big loss,” she added.

Namrata also mentioned the challenges of being older than Mahesh. “Being older than Mahesh led to some issues but we worked through them and built a strong family,” she stated. Her words have now won the admiration of many people.

