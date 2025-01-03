Varun Dhawan’s Baby John has turned out to be a major disappointment in its 9-day extended opening week. Considering the mass avatar of Varun and the powerful teaser, the film was expected to do well at the Indian box office but unfortunately, it faced a complete rejection from the audience. Yesterday, it closed its opening week by earning just over 36 crores. Keep reading for a detailed day 9 collection report!

The Bollywood action thriller was released on December 25, 2024. Due to the Christmas holiday, it registered a fair start by earning 11.25 crores. However, after that, it never earned in double digits. On day 2, it earned 5.13 crores, followed by 3.65 crores on day 3. On day 4, it added another 4.25 crores, and on day 5, it earned 5 crores.

After earning 29.28 crores during the 5-day extended opening weekend, Baby John witnessed a major drop on its first Monday, i.e., day 6, and earned just 1.85 crores. On day 7, it earned 2.15 crores, followed by 2.75 crores on day 8. On day 9, i.e., yesterday, the film earned 1 crore, taking the opening week total to 36.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, Baby John is made on a budget of over 150 crores. For such a big film, 36.40 crores in 9 days is a poor total and it has now registered itself as one of the biggest disasters from Bollywood in recent times.

From the current position, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of little over 50 crores. Let’s hope Varun Dhawan strikes back with his next film.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Baby John:

Day 1- 11.25 crores

Day 2- 5.13 crores

Day 3- 3.65 crores

Day 4- 4.25 crores

Day 5- 5 crores

Day 6- 1.85 crores

Day 7- 2.15 crores

Day 8- 2.75 crores

Day 9- 1 crore

Total: 36.40 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

