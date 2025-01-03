Unni Mukundan’s Marco is winning hearts in the Hindi belt, and the way it has grown at the Indian box office is incredible. The feedback among the ticket-buying audience is extraordinary, and considering the public demand, over 1000 screens have been added in the third week. Amid the ongoing run of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi), such a big surge in the screen count is commendable. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

The Haneef Adeni directorial is enjoying exceptional trending due to its intense violence and overall stylish content. Word-of-mouth is spreading like wildfire, resulting in impressive footfalls. Released on December 20, 2024, the film started slowly by earning less than 4 lakh on the opening day and wrapped up its first week at a dismal 30 lakh. However, it saw an earth-shattering jump from week 1 to week 2.

After earning just 30 lakh in week 1, Marco (Hindi) earned 28 lakh on the second Friday, followed by 56 lakh on the second Saturday. On Sunday, it jumped up to 74 lakh. On Monday, it earned 48 lakh. The film witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday and Wednesday as 52 lakh and 98 lakh came in, respectively. Yesterday, it added another 56 lakh. Overall, it earned a solid 4.12 crores during the second week.

If we compare 4.12 crores with the opening week collection of 30 lakh, Marco (Hindi) witnessed an incredible jump of 1273.33% during the second week. The total collection after 14 days stands at 4.42 crore net at the Indian box office.

Also, considering the demand among the audience, the screen count of the Unni Mukundan starrer has increased today. For those who don’t know, it had a screen count of just 89 during the opening week, but from today onwards, the film has been allotted 1,360 screens.

Collection breakdown of Marco (Hindi):

Week 1- 0.30 crore

Day 8- 0.28 crore

Day 9- 0.56 crore

Day 10- 0.74 crore

Day 11- 0.48 crore

Day 12- 0.52 crore

Day 13- 0.98 crore

Day 14- 0.56 crore

Week 2- 4.12 crores

Total- 4.42 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

