Marco is roaring at the box office with its Hindi numbers and in 17 days the Hindi version of the film stands at 8.58 crore, much better than any dubbed South Indian biggies like Vettaiyan and Captain Miller this year. In fact the film might be looking at a 12 crore lifetime collection from the Hindi version.

The action thriller started very slow, with its Hindi version earning only 0.01 crore on its opening day, which was followed by 0.02 crore and 0.05 crore on the first Saturday and first Sunday, bringing an opening weekend of 0.08 crore.

Marco Hindi Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, January 5, the third Sunday, Marco again took a sharp jump and brought 1.5 crore with its Hindi version, the highest earning day for the film in Hindi. Combined with 0.85 crore on the third Friday and 1.3 crore on the third Saturday, Marco brought a total of 3.65 crore on the third weekend, 4,462% higher than the first weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 0.30 crore

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Day 15: 0.85 crore

Day 16: 1.3 crore

Day 17: 1.5 crore

Total: 8.58 crore

Raking Better Than Baby John

Unni Mukundan‘s Marco is raking better than Varun Dhawan’s action thriller Baby John at the box office. Helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Baby John earned only 2.1 crore this weekend, bringing only 0.85 crore at the box office on Sunday, January 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan Is Only 8.2 Crore Away To Deliver The Last Hit Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News