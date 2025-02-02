All eyes are currently on Akshay Kumar led Sky Force, which are showing good signs during the ongoing weekend. It concluded day 9 on an impressive note, clocking 8th highest ticket sales in Bollywood on the second Saturday BookMyShow in the last 397 days. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Stree 2, Fighter, and others.

No points for guessing #1

The most successful Hindi film between January 24-25 is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2. It witnessed a record-breaking spree and is the highest-grossing Hindi film in Bollywood.

During its second weekend, Stree 2 was a force to reckon with. It registered ticket sales of 656.16K, leaving behind every single release of 2024. The horror-comedy film registered 123% higher admissions from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which ranks #2 on the list.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter stands at the third spot with ticket sales of 228k.

Where does Sky Force stand?

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force made ticket sales of 127K on its second Saturday. It ranks #8 among the top 10 tickets booked on the second Saturday on BookMyShow in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 ticket sales in Bollywood on 2nd Saturday between January 2024-2025:

Stree 2: 656K

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 292K

Fighter: 228K

Shaitaan: 212K

Singham Again: 206K

Munjya: 165K

Article 370: 136K

Sky Force: 127K

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 111K

Chandu Champion: 108K

Interestingly, there are as many as 3 Bollywood movies in the top 10 that featured Akshay Kumar – Stree 2, Singham Again, and Sky Force.

The superstar has also left behind many of his other 2024 releases, including Khel Khel Mein, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sarfira.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

