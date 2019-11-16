HappyBirthdayMirzapur: Pankaj Tripathi Gives Us The Chilling Feels With The Arrival Of Mirzapur 2 Promo

After the first season ended on a hard-hitting note, fans have been eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 2. It was exactly a year ago the audience got to see this phenomenal crime drama series on Amazon Prime.

Mirzapur opened up to rave reviews from the critics and the audience. People loved how the series brilliantly compiled crime, political drama, family emotions and jealousy.

Today, Amazon Prime India shared a promo celebrating a year of the series and also adding more to the curiosity of the audience for Mirzapur 2. The video starts with the scene of Hindu cremation ritual with Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi’s voiceover.

In the video, Pankaj Tripathi says, “The one who came, will have to go. But as per my wish. To the lovers of Mirzapur, congratulations on the series’ first anniversary.”

The series is helmed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Along with Pankaj, the series also stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Amit Sial, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and many others.

