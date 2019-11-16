Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, Another Actress To Go On A Maternity Leave

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on TV. The show is airing on television for 11 years now. The audience loves the relatability factor of the day-to-day lives of common people shown in the show.

2 years ago, actress Disha Vakani who played Dayaben on the show took a maternity break. While she was expected to return soon, the actress hasn’t returned to the show even after so many reports mentioning that she is going to come back soon.

Well, now another actress from the show is going to go on a maternity break. As reported by India Forums, actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who plays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be taking a break from the show.

One good thing about Priya’s character Rita is that her character doesn’t appear regularly on the show. So, it wouldn’t be a problem for the fans if she goes missing for a few days. But we can also hope that the actress returns soon as she is amazing as Rita Reporter.

Coming to Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, it was last reported that her husband Mayur Pandya is creating issues with regards to her comeback in TMKOC. The makers had agreed to fulfil all the demands put forward by the actress but her husband isn’t still convinced.

