Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Gully Boy, Kabir Singh To Bala, VOTE For The Best Direction

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: “A ship is as good as its captain & a movie is as good as its director.” From Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh to Amar Kaushik’s Bala, let’s take a look at the nominations for the best direction of 2019.

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Aditya Dhar leads this cinematic cyclone by mashing up tad bits of reality and a certain dose of fiction. The realistic approach works very well but the fiction could have been better. Because of this, there remains an unsettling wave in your mind regarding the likeness of the film. You want to love the film and it deserves each shred of respect. Dhar makes an impressive debut and Bollywood gets a director to look out for in the near future.

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

If Zoya Akhtar can celebrate the way of living of elitists, she can glorify the streets too – it’s all about the story. From Luck By Chance, to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and now Gully Boy – no one in Bollywood understands the characters as Zoya does. Even in this film, she has got into the life of slums to present them as real as it is.

Sujoy Ghosh (Badla)

Sujoy Ghosh has adapted the screenplay to design it into that unsolvable question of logical reasoning. He steers the narration keeping in mind about how after a point of time all will not be about ‘who is the murderer?’.

Anurag Singh (Kesari)

Anurag Singh has delivered worth talking movies in the Punjabi film industry and his direction is brilliant in this one too. Two things because of which his direction gets hampered are the lousy build-up of the first half of the story and its lazy editing.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Kabir Singh)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction is minus any compromise. He extracts a top-notch performance from Shahid; ensures the drama doesn’t look forced & is not more than required. A healthy amount of humour also makes the 171 minutes film an entertaining ride. He goes easy with the pace of the film, which at times comes in as an obstacle for it.

Anubhav Sinha (Article 15)

Anubhav Sinha, after Mulk, has strengthened his foothold in his ‘socio-political’ zone with Article 15. Dealing with such dull undertones, Sinha never tries to make this movie look ‘beautiful’. The beauty lies in the redemption provoked by its narrative.

Prakash Kovelamudi (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Director Prakash Kovelamudi, with this film, has done something unique for Bollywood. We’ve seen good looking pictures with a smart narrative, but this has an outright crazy plot backed with a skillful direction. There’s a lot of stressful things happening in the story, but the director makes sure they at least look good. Mixing the blood with Holi’s gulaal, playing mind-blowingly with the lights, it’s a mixture Prakash has maintained throughout the film.

Nikkhil Advani (Batla House)

Nikkhil Advani was back after a sabbatical of over 4 years and he just smoothly slides in his experience on the table. He doesn’t get too real to ruin the watching experience; opts for a stable camera-work even through narrow lanes instead of shaking things up. He could’ve easily used John’s machoism to hyperbole the sequences but takes for a subtle and smart route.

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

When Nitesh Tiwari helmed Aamir Khan’s Dangal, there were people who didn’t credit him as much as he should’ve been. But with Chhichhore, all the doubts of him going a long way in Bollywood should fade. Barring a couple of loopholes, above mention, this is a complete package as an entertainer.

Ajay Bahl (Section 375)

Ajay Bahl, who previously has helmed a much controversial B.A. Pass, rises high as a director. The long shots in the courtroom sequences, smooth panning are handled very well by Bahl. Things get a little shaky at times, but thankfully such situations are few.

Siddharth Anand (War)

Siddharth Anand does this second time in a row after Bang Bang! Mind-blowing locales, brilliant action, superlative cast with a weak story. There were no major complaints with Siddharth Anand as the director as he managed to maintain the grand scale very well. Also, bridging shots he used definitely built an impact.

Amar Kaushik (Bala)

Amar Kaushik, after Stree, captures the right essence of yet another small town story. Now, two films later, I’m sure of one thing, Amar is very clear about making his stars look naturally good. He never makes them ‘act’ & lets the dialogues flow in a conversational way.

