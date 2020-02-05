Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mom On His Wedding Speculations With Diva Dhawan Is Every Indian Mother!

Aditya Roy Kapur has been hitting headlines for quite some time now with the impending release of his next, Malang. But Malang is not the only reason Aditya has been the talk of the town. The Kalank actor has got a lot of fans intrigued about his relationship status with model Diva Dhawan.

While the duo has supposedly been dating for a while now, neither of them has ever confirmed to the same. And now, ARK who is on a promotional spree for his film has chosen to spill the beans about his love life and we just can’t keep calm!

Speaking to the Times News Network, Aditya Roy Kapur has said that he does not want to break the mystery around his love life. The actor further said, “As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours. Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’. Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it.”

Well, while all of Aditya’s female fans are heaving a sigh of relief, we wonder what Diva has to say about Adi’s comment. Meanwhile, directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated to release on the 7th of February 2020.

The film also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

