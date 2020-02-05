Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Shweta Bachchan Nanda Posts A Cute Throwback Photo To Wish Her Baby Brother

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable throwback photo of her baby brother and actor brother Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 44 on Wednesday.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of their childhood days.

“Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two,” she captioned the image, where Abhishek can be seen sitting on a mini tractor like bicycle while Shweta is helping him ride the bicycle.

Abhishek Bachchan replied by putting a heart and hugging face emoticon. The bond between the Bachchan siblings was evident when the duo appeared on Karan Johar’s much-loved talk show Koffee With Karan.

On the work front, Abishek Bachchan will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas. He was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

