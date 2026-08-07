Awarapan 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The countdown has officially begun for Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi led Awarapan 2, releasing on August 14, 2026. The Hindi action drama is arriving during the Independence Day Holiday, and is expected to enjoy massive benefits at the box office. The official trailer was released on Thursday and opened to a fair response. Scroll below for its impact on day 1.

Will enjoy the sequel benefit!

Back in 2007, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan tanked at the box office, collecting only 7.75 crore against its reported budget of 18 crore. But Mohit Suri’s directorial later gained cult-classic status and is considered, to date, one of Bollywood’s masterpieces.

The sequel benefit will definitely work in favor of Vishesh Bhatt’s production. The new version of Tera Mera Rishta was released yesterday and hit the nostalgia factor, as one would expect. Although the trailer opened to a positive-to-mixed response, here’s hoping Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the best way possible and sets the box office on fire.

The Batwara 1947 clash

There’s a considerable roadblock on the way. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial will have to compete against Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 for footfalls. Although the period drama is more of a word-of-mouth-dependent affair, its trailer has opened to a positive response, so the momentum is now picking up! Only time will tell whether the Awarapan sequel dominates the box office battle.

Awarapan 2 eyes Emraan Hashmi’s highest solo opening ever!

Based solely on the trailer impression, Awarapan 2 may open in the 10-15 crore net range at the Indian box office. It will be eyeing to rewrite history for Emraan Hashmi, who delivered his highest solo opening back in 2012 with Raaz 3. The action drama must earn over 10.47 crore on day 1, which is an easy target.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s top 5 solo openers in India (net):

Raaz 3 – 10.47 crore Jannat 2 – 8.52 crore Murder 2 – 6.95 crore Ghanchakkar – 7.2 crore Raaz Reboot – 6.3 crore | Azhar – 6.3 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: On Track To Become The First Film Ever To Cross $500 Million In One Week – Can It Reach $1 Billion?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News