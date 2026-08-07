Ishqnama Box Office Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Arvindr Khaira’s Punjabi romantic period drama Ishqnama has completed two weeks in theatres. Considering the positive reviews, one expected a good box office run. But Shehnaaz Gill, Jai Randhhawa, and Saurabh Sachdeva starrer has remained only decent so far. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

How much did Ishqnama earn in its second week?

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 3.70 crore net in its second week in India. It added 35 lakh more to its kitty on the second Thursday. The collections have been on the low side, but the good news is that momentum has remained stable so far.

The cumulative total in India stands at 9.40 crore net after 14 days. It is now chasing Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026. Let’s see how long Shehnaaz Gill and Jay Randhhawa’s film takes to achieve the milestone.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Week 2: 3.70 crore

Total: 9.40 crore

What is the budget of Ishqnama?

Recently, we witnessed Carry On Jatta 4 shouldering a similar budget but ending up a losing affair, as it could collect only 18.71 crore in its lifetime. Ishqnama is reportedly mounted on a budget of 20 crore. In two weeks, the Punjabi romantic period drama has recovered only 47% of the estimated cost. It still needs to earn 10.6 crore more to enter the safe zone.

Considering the current pace, complete budget recovery looks difficult. But here’s hoping the third weekend brings a good boost in collections, and the tables turn! Fingers crossed.

Ishqnama Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 9.40 crore

Budget recovery: 47%

India gross: 11.09 crore

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