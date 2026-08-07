Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Welcome To The Jungle has completed six weeks in theatres. There are hardly any shows screening nationwide, as it nears the end of its box office run. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, profits, and verdict after 42 days.

Earns on the lower end in the sixth week!

Starting last Thursday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrived in Indian cinemas and stole the limelight. It has been enjoying a huge screen count even in the Hindi belt. Despite the strong competition and presence of other rivals like Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle managed to rake in 7 lakh in its sixth week.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 137.89 crore net after 42 days. It will wrap up its journey within the 138 crore mark, as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including GST, the gross total reaches 162.71 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Week 4: 1.66 crore

Week 5: 46 lakh

Week 6: 7 lakh

Total: 137.89 crore

Gains the plus verdict!

Welcome To The Jungle is made on a budget of 125 crore, as confirmed by the producers. It has registered returns of 12.89 crore in six weeks. Ahmed Khan’s directorial will conclude with the plus verdict. It is Akshay Kumar’s second success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 137.89 crore

ROI: 10.31%

India gross: 162.71 crore

Overseas gross: 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 196.07 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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