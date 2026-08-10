Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 10–August 16): Your Curates List Of Movies And TV Shows (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram)



Wondering what’s coming to OTT this week? Your wait is finally over now that you’re here reading our weekly curated list of upcoming releases. Our list kicks off with the recent theatrical fare, Cocktail 2. Having completed its theatre run, the Shahid Kapoor starerr is all set for its Netflix release. We also have the sequel of the much-loved show, The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, awaiting a season full of betrayal. To find out when and where to watch these titles, read their plot summaries, and watch the trailers, scroll down without hesitation.

Netflix

My Brilliant Career – August 13

This is a six-part period drama series based on Miles Franklin’s novel of the same name. The series follows the fiercely independent Sybylla Melvyn as she rebels against the strict gender and class expectations in late-1890s rural Australia. Sent away from her impoverished family to her wealthy grandmother’s estate, she sparks a passionate but tumultuous romance with the affluent Harry Beecham. However, when she is forced into a grueling job as a governess to repay a family debt, she must ultimately choose between a secure marriage and her dream of personal and artistic freedom.

Cocktail 2- August 14

Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit film, Cocktail 2 features an entirely new storyline and characters. The story centers around Kunal and Diya, a couple who have been in a steady live-in relationship for over a decade. Avoiding intense family pressure to marry, they decide to vacation in Sicily, Italy. There, they reconnect with Diya’s carefree, free-spirited old friend, Ally. Watch Cocktail 2 on Netflix.

Don’t Say Good Luck- August 14

The story follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler), a high school theater student whose biggest dream comes true when she lands the coveted lead role in her school’s musical. However, her excitement is abruptly cut short when she discovers that her mother’s cancer has returned. The film is heavily based on the real-life high school experiences of co-writer Laura Hankin.

Amazon Prime Video

Reacher Season 4- August 12

Moving away from the small-town backdrops of earlier seasons, Season 4 shifts its focus to major metropolitan areas, primarily Philadelphia and New York City. The season adapts Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow.

The Traitors Season 2- August 13

Betryral will be the norm once again, but with new faces. Karan Johar hosted a show that will see 21 participants battle it out to become the winner. The new season has Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Dalip Tahil, and others as participants.

Apple TV

Women In Blue Season 2- August 12

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Mexico City, the new season follows the four pioneering officers who originally defied ultraconservative societal norms to join the country’s first female police force.

Lionsgate Play

Aakhri Sawal – August 14

The story centers on Vicky Hegde (Namashi Chakraborty), a brilliant research scholar whose controversial thesis on the 100-year history of the RSS is rejected by his academic mentor, the highly respected Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt). Triggered by the rejection, Vicky publicly accuses his mentor of institutional and ideological bias. The disagreement blows up and becomes a national debate. Ultimately, Vicky’s final question (Aakhri Sawal) exposes deeply buried, decades-old personal and political secrets from the professor’s past that threaten to either redeem him or destroy them both.

Aroopi- August 14

The plot centers on Niranjan, a schizophrenic IT professional who returns to his ancestral Aryanattu estate following a brutal murder. There, he discovers that thieves have accidentally unleashed a vengeful, ancient Yakshini (a mythical demonic entity) that had been sealed inside a vintage doll for centuries.

ZEE5

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata – August 14

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, the story follows Nurse Geeta (Kangana Ranaut) and the medical staff of Cama Hospital. When armed terrorists siege the facility, the doctors, nurses, and ward boys must use their wits to outsmart the terrorists. Risking their own lives in the face of sheer chaos, they manage to shield and save nearly 400 patients.

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