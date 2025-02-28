Suriya, one of the most popular actors in South cinema, entered the film industry with the influence of his family background. His father, Shivakumar, was a renowned actor of his time. While Suriya initially had his father’s support, he carved his own path through his top-notch acting and hard work, eventually becoming a star hero in the industry.

At 49, Suriya maintains a youthful appearance thanks to his disciplined fitness routine. His impressive physique results from a strict diet and exercise regimen that he diligently follows.

In the movie Kanguva, Suriya recently showcased a six-pack physique, leaving fans in awe. He once revealed that achieving this transformation required a rigorous 100-day diet plan.

The actor stated that as people age, their metabolism slows down, making it essential to increase cardio workouts and follow a calorie-deficit diet to stay fit. Suriya followed his diet plan with complete dedication, relying solely on natural and nutritious foods. He avoided protein powders and supplements, proving that discipline and consistency are key to a strong physique.

According to Only My Health, in an interview, the actor said he maintained a no-salt and no-sugar diet to get those six-pack abs within 100 days. The actor even sacrificed biryani and adopted sugar abstinence to get picture-perfect abs. Despite his strict diet, Suriya has a favorite dish: Kongu biryani, a traditional meal made with rice and lentils.

On the work front, Suriya is currently filming Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which features music composed by Santosh Narayanan. The film is set to release on May 1. Additionally, he is working on another project directed by RJ Balaji, in which Trisha plays the lead actress. This film is also slated for release this year.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Update: Shiva Rajkumar Starrer Now Streaming In Tamil & Malayalam On This Platform

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News