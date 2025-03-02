Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is currently the talk of the town despite the superstar’s last film Vidaamuyarchi tanking at the box office. However, the actor has yet again impressed the audiences with the teaser of his next action film. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the teaser has generated a good curiosity.

In fact the teaser has also made three interesting records, within 24 hours of its arrival on the internet! Ajith’s captivating presence, cleverly showcasing him in multiple avatars, has been a masterstroke!

Good Bad Ugly Teaser Verdict

Good Bad Ugly teaser, in 24 hours, has managed to generate a massive 31.1 million views. This is Ajith Kumar’s most-viewed teaser in 24 hours. In fact, a bigger achievement is worth celebrating! Despite not revealing much, the teaser has become the most-viewed Tamil teaser in 24 hours!

GBU VS Master

Earlier, the record for the most-viewed Tamil teaser was safe with Thalapathy Vijay‘s Master, which garnered 19.35 million views in 24 hours!

Check out the top 5 most-viewed Tamil teasers in the first 24 hours.

Good Bad Ugly: 31.1 million Master: 19.35 million Captain Miller: 17.46 million Sarkar: 14.92 million Kanguva: 14.72 million

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar’s film has also managed to enter the top 10 list of the most viewed Indian teasers in the first 24 hours. The list is ruled by Adipurush 101 million views in 24 hours. However, Ajith Kumar, managed to push Ranbir Kapoor at number 9, claiming the 8th spot, which was held by Animal with 30.7 million views. The list is dominated by Telugu film teasers, with Good Bad Ugly being the only Tamil teaser!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian teasers in the first 24 hours.

Adipurush: 101 million [Telugu] Salaar: 83 million [Telugu] KGF: Chapter 2: 68.8 million [Kannada] Radhe Shyam: 46.6 million [Telugu] Saaho: 44.5 million [Telugu] Dunki: 36.8 million [Hindi] Martin: 31.5 million [Kannada] Good Bad Ugly: 31.1 million [Tamil] Animal: 30.7 million [Hindi] Maidaan: 29.5 million [Hindi]

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban: Producer Shibu Baby John Clarifies The Film Was Not A Financial Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News