The Rao Ramesh starrer Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam will soon be getting an OTT release. Despite mounted at a modest budget, the movie managed to impress the masses due to a positive word of mouth. Here is everything that we need to know about the same.

Cast & Crew

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam features Rao Ramesh, Ramya Pasupuleti, and Ankith Koyya. Allu Arjun’s appearance at the pre-release event created a social media buzz and heightened public interest in the film. Mohan Karya, Bujji Rayudu Pentyala, Rushi Marla, and Siva Prasad Marla produced the film. Kalyan Nayak composed the music, M.N. Balreddy handled the cinematography, and Bonthala Nageswar Reddy edited the film. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Plotline

Talking about the plot of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, Rao Ramesh plays Subramanyam, a middle-aged man whose once-cherished dream of securing a government job was dashed by fate. Now, his life centers around his wife, portrayed by Indraja, the sole breadwinner with her government job. Rao Ramesh’s character contends with personal and financial challenges, deepening his frustration and inadequacy.

His predicament is worsened by his wife’s perception of his incompetence and the contempt he faces from his mother-in-law, played by Annapoorna. Alongside these emotional hurdles, he struggles with escalating debts and a general sense of chaos, creating a portrait of a life of misfortune and discontent. But everything changes when a massive sum unexpectedly appears in Subramanyam’s bank account, transforming his life from a mundane existence into chaos.

OTT Release Date

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam will be available for streaming on the OTT streaming platform Aha starting September 20, 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the Rao Ramesh starrer manages to strike a chord with the masses after its OTT release. The Telugu movie has been directed by Lakshman Karya

