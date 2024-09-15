Mia Goth’s horror hit MaXXXine is finally arriving on streaming after spooking out the theatrical audience. The film marks the third installment in the ‘X’ slasher horror franchise and follows Maxine Minx, who takes a shot at a Hollywood career while being on the target of a mysterious killer. MaXXXine was released in theaters on July 5th this year and ended up becoming a box office success despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Here is how and when you can watch the movie online.

MaXXXine: Streaming Release Date and Platform

MaXXXine is going to be released for streaming on Max on Friday, October 18th, making it the perfect watch around Halloween. The film will also premiere on HBO on October 19th at 8:00 pm ET/PT. A24, the distributor of the film, had previously signed a deal with HBO for its streaming rights. To watch the movie, you need to have an active subscription to Max. The streaming platform offers an ad-supported plan at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Ad-free and Ultimate ad-free plans are also offered at $16.99 and $20.99 a month, respectively.

MaXXXine Earned $22 Million at the Box Office

Made on a budget of only $1 million, MaXXXine collected around $22 million at the worldwide box office, including $15.1 million in the US and Canada. The film became the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, as the previous two movies—X and Pearl—had grossed $15 million and $10 million, respectively. It will be interesting to see how well it connects with the audience after its OTT release.

Written and directed by Ti West, MaXXXine tells the story of Maxine, the sole survivor of a massacre, as she sets out to become a famous actress in 1980s Hollywood. However, she becomes the target of a serial killer who stalks the starlets of Los Angeles. The film stars Mia Goth in the lead along with Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, and Bobby Cannavale.

