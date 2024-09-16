It’s been over two and a half months, but Kill continues to grab the entertainment headlines. Starring Lakshya in the lead role, the film was welcomed with extremely positive reactions, which helped it become a success story at the worldwide box office. Now, after winning hearts on the big screen, it has arrived in the OTT world, and once again, it is enjoying the attention of movie lovers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception among critics and audiences

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the Bollywood action thriller was released on July 5. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics and a big thumbs-up from the ticket-buying audience. The entire cast’s performances, the high-octane action sequences, and the stylish making were praised. Many even termed it as the most violent film made in Bollywood. All this positivity helped this action thriller to become a box office success.

Kill conquers OTT

Exactly two months after its theatrical release, Kill marked its grand debut on OTT. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6, and ever since then, it has been enjoying a massive viewership. In fact, it’s currently trending at no.1 on the streaming platform in India, which is highly commendable, as the film has completed 10 days since its premiere.

Garnering love on social media

After its release on OTT, Kill has attained more fame and has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens. Lakshya’s performance is being praised on social media, along with his ability to effortlessly pull off brutal action sequences. One thing could be said that the actor has left his mark in the action space, and it will be exciting to see him doing more of it, along with other varied genres.

A theatrical winner!

Kill was released in theatres in July. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film did really well at the Indian box office by earning almost 25 crores net collection. Globally, it earned almost 50 crores gross, emerging as a commercial success.

