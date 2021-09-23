Advertisement

Earlier this month, the entertainment industry lost its talented soul and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and now the sudden demise of MTV Love School fame Jagnoor Aneja has left many in shock. As per reports, Jagnoor passed away after suffering from major cardiac arrest and collapsed in no time.

His Instagram profile suggests that he was holidaying in Egypt and was out for sightseeing when he took his last breath, the model was just 40 when he suffered the heart attack.

Meanwhile, the unexpected news has put everyone in total shock, as they can’t believe he’s no more, everyone is mourning for the loss of such a brilliant star. Entertainment fanatics were still recovering from the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise and now Jagnoor Aneja’s death has shook everyone to the core.

Hours before he passed away, Jagnoor had posted a video from the middle of pyramids and he was seen having a gala time standing at his dream destination, sharing the video, he wrote, “A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list.”

Jagnoor Aneja participated with ex-girlfriend Monica in MTV Love School 2 to solve their relationship problems; however the MTV show was not helpful for him as the tasks did not help him clear differences with Monica and unfortunately the two parted ways.

Meanwhile on the first season, he participated with his then girlfriend Manisha, even she broke up with him due to some misunderstanding as their co-contestants raised queries on his se*ual orientation and everyone called him ‘gay’, the event created a controversy

The amount of unforeseen celebrity deaths in the last 2 years has been way too much. More recently, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest and last year, Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead at his apartment.

May Jagnoor Aneja’s soul rest in peace and may god give strength to his family.

