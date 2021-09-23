Advertisement

Post Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, almost every actor is still in denial about the loss. Although people saw his different side in the Bigg Boss 13 house, his industry friends can’t stop sharing great moments with him. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill seems majorly devastated by the actor’s death as she was very close to him during his last days and some reports suggest that she still hasn’t fully recovered from the loss.

The Veham songstress was shooting for a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh when Balika Vadhu actor’s death broke her. The makers recently shared that they’ll currently keep their shooting on hold and will be giving her time until she recovers; they won’t even rush her to come back on sets.

Sidharth Shukla’s mother is always with Shehnaaz Gill and taking good care of Sana more than herself and as per reports, the Punjabi singer is still recovering and not in a state to talk, the former Bigg Boss contestant isn’t interested in meeting any of her friends nor she’s taking anyone’s call.

The singer is keeping to herself mostly during this mourning period. However, reports further claim that she’ll still take some time before she gets back to work. Meanwhile, she totally understands the producers’ feelings too as they are ready to wait for her to come back when she feels better.

Apart from friends and family, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s fans who call them SidNaaz, are constantly sharing motivational messages for Sana for her wellbeing. Recently, her followers dug out an old video where she’s singing, ‘Roi na je yaad meri aayi ve, ‘ even fans got emotional listening to her and poured their love on the singer.

We hope Shehnaaz recovers very very soon as no one can wait for the old and playful Sana back. Everyone is constantly supporting her, including friends, family, fans and even industry colleagues.

