Ridhima Pandit Leaves Us Teary-Eyed With A Heartfelt Tribute To Late Mother On Her Birth Anniversary!

Television’s sweetheart & last seen in Bigg Boss OTT, actress Ridhima Pandit has had quite an emotional day. For the uninitiated, Ridhima lost her mother earlier this year to prolonged illness. Previously on the show, Ridhima was often seen breaking down remembering her mother & has spoken at length about her to other inmates of the Bigg Boss house at various times.

Ridhima, along with her celebrity manager sister Reema Pandit were spotted outside a plush fine & dine in the suburbs earlier today. Apparently, the Pandit sisters had come to commemorate their late mother on her birth anniversary today by visiting her favourite restaurant. Ridhima chose to wear a pretty indigo kurta suit for the outing. Later in the day, the sisters got together & put up a sweet act.

The Pandit sisters have been pretty close & thick if their social media posts are anything to go by. Ridhima & Reema got together & dressed up like their late mother as a way of paying her a tribute today. From the looks of it, we can be sure how gorgeous Mrs. Pandit was & her daughters have rightfully taken after her.

Ridhima Pandit also took to Instagram to share a very special present that came in from a follower turned friend. A fan of Ridhima’s, a professional portrait artist, sent her a sketch of her late mother’s as a special token of love for the birthday.

An emotional Ridhima wrote, ‘Happy Bday to our Gorgeous Mumma our Diamond Lady.. we are celebrating your b’day today just the way you used to like it.. Reema and I went to your fav restaurant had your favourite food… remembered all your funny jokes… Reema and I are twinning in your kurti, trying to look like you but we aren’t a patch on your beauty Maa.. we miss you every single day and love you the most…

A special thanks to my dearest @neyhaa.sharmaa for going out of your way and sending us this beautiful portrait of Mum that you have made with so much love and precision. I am really out of words to describe your talent and gesture.. my family was so so thrilled to see the portrait.. God bless you.. if mum would have been there she would have jumped with joy looking at her gorgeous self Painted by you. Thankyou.’

We wish the Pandit sisters strength, love & light today. We are sure, your mother is a proud woman in heaven today.

