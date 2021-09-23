Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor recently welcomed their first child in the form of a baby girl, Anaya. Shaheer feels his life has completely changed and the fatherhood has made him a different man now. Below is all you need to know.

Last year, in October, Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot. The duo welcomed their daughter on 9th September 2021. The Mahabharat actor feels, he is connected to Anaya more than Ruchikaa.

Sharing his experience to ETimes TV, Shaheer Sheikh says, “Ahh! I can’t really explain in words. The feeling is so new to me and it is still sinking in and I am still trying to figure out what is happening to me because it is all new for me. The feeling is such that it can’t be put together in words. I was told that fathers take time to relate to the journey when the child is born, but from the moment I have held my little one, I have felt such a strong connection with her, I can’t tell you. It is such a beautiful and amazing experience.”

Shaheer Sheikh continues, “I’ve never ever in my life felt like this before. I don’t know how to express it. I have not felt this connected to anyone else in life, the way I feel with my daughter. Agar Woh palkein bhi chapakle Yaa thoda sa frown bhi kar le Mujhe lagta hai Kya hogaya… and what I can do for her.

It is something else, the feeling is unbelievable and now I can understand what our parents must have gone through or must be going through. I know usually it is said that mothers have a very strong connection but I don’t know why I am so connected to her.”

For the unversed, Shaheer dated Ruchikaa Kapoor for almost 2 years. Ruchikaa is a marketing head and senior vice president at Balaji Motion Pictures.

