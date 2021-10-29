Rajinikanth Admitted To A Private Hospital But There's No Need To Worry

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital here for a routine check-up.

Advertisement

According to his publicist, Rajini has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for a routine checkup on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The actor’s wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for a routine checkup.

On Thursday, Rajini, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently, tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be-released movie Annatthe with his grandson on Wednesday.

Must Read: Zahara Sethjiwala On Mimicking Taarak Mehta’s Disha Vakani & Fans’ Demand To Replace Her: “I Will Get A Panic Attack If I Get A Role”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube