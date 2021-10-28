Annaatthe Trailer Review: With theatres in the country already open for business, this Diwali is going to be absolutely dhamakedaar. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will be Bollywood’s rocket this festival, Rajinikant’s Annaatthe will be no less than a bomb.

Touted to be an all-out family entertainer just like Thalaiva’s Muthu, Arunachalam and Padayappa, this action-drama is written and directed by Siva. Besides Rajini, the film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as well as Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy and Soori in prominent roles. Scroll below to know what we think of the trailer

2 minutes 40 seconds long, the trailer of the Rajinikanth-led Annaatthe is a perfect package filled with power-packed action and amazing one-liners that are sure to make you get up from your seat and blow a couple of whistles. While the first half of the trailer is all about family and love, the second half is full of action thanks to the arrival of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others.

With dialogues like “to eliminate you is not my duty it’s my right” and “If a girl had truth and courage, God will decend and guard her” there is no bland moment in the trailer of Annaatthe. The Rajinikanth also feature a good soundtrack. The only drawback the film may face is if it releases on limited screens and people are scared to watch it on the big screen.

Overall, Rajinikanth-led Annaatthe is like a perfect package that is waiting to blast this Diwali. With the right mix of action, drama, romance and music we bet many across the nation, especially South India, will be flocking to theatres near them for an amazing time.

