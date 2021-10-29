Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can finally take a sigh of relief after court-ordered their son Aryan Khan’s bail in his involvement in the alleged drug racket. Since the news came out netizens and celebs have been showering love on the Khan family. However, when the star kid was in jail there were fewer celebrities who were supporting them, this has irked actor Shekhar Suman who slammed such celebrities for showing ‘false sympathy’.

To celebrate the 23-year-old’s bail, SRK fans reached Mannat to show their love and support. For the unversed, Aryan was caught on October 2, after NCB conducted raids on the luxury cruise, Cordelia.

Shekhar Suman took a dig at all those who are now conveying love towards Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The actor took to his social media and wrote, “Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went thru a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. Im sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy,” he also wrote, “Now all those ppl from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail.”

Before Shekhar Suman, his son Adhyayan Suman shared his views in support of Shah Rukh Khan, he told, ETimes, “I don’t want to judge Aryan Khan right now. I don’t know whether he was a druggie is a druggie what was found from him I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was very heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan’s calibre going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. When people are down, it’s very easy to put them further down. I saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh. Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don’t see why SRK has to face the brunt of this.”

Post Aryan’s bail judgement, the superstar’s legal team shared a statement, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now.”

Aryan Khan will be out of Arthur Road Jail only after High Court’s order, and then the defence lawyers will execute the bail process.

