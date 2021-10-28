Looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can stay in relief as their son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court for his drug case. Aryan’s attorney Mukul Rohatgi recently notified about his and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail in a press release.

The Bollywood superstar’s son along with his friends was detained by NCB after a raid was held on a cruise party. After battling for it was finally ruled by the Bombay High Court that the Badshah actor’s son and his two friends have been granted bail.

Coming back to the press report, When Mukul Rohatgi was asked about the status he accidentally mispronounced Arbaaz Merchant’s name by calling him, Arbaaz Khan. He said, “All the three prisoners Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Khan… The court has heard and the court has granted bail just now. The detailed order will be given tomorrow, and hopefully, all the three people will come out of jail either tomorrow or Saturday.”

During Aryan Khan’s Court case Mukul Rohatgi was seen talking for Shah Rukh Khan‘s son over why his client was charged for a crime that he has not committed. He also went on to say that his client has no control over what his friends do and he in no way is accountable for that.

He said: “It was not in my(Aryan Khan) control, what was found in Merchant’s shoe. Arbaaz is not my (Aryan’s) servant, he is not in my control, so there is no conspiracy.” The lawyer also referred to paragraph 7 of the Ragini Dwivedi judgment in which the Supreme Court granted bail. He said, “I have a better case than all the citations that I am giving as there is no recovery from Aryan.”

Now that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha have finally granted bail from the court, it’s only a few moments more until they will be out of jail to reunite with their families.

