Tollywood’s most anticipated multi-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is slated for a huge release during the Sankranthi season. With the days passing by, the makers are keen to wrap up shooting the talkie part soon.

Advertisement

As the festival of lights, Diwali is approaching, the fans are expecting a promo or a song release. So, the makers, who are aware of the existing hype, are planning to release a dialogue promo from the movie. As the earlier released promos had become viral, creating much hype around the Telugu remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ so there are reports that suggest a brand new promo from the team.

Advertisement

The title song ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was an instant chartbuster, as it became one of the most famous songs in the Telugu states after its release. The second single ‘Antha Ishtam’ crooned by K.S. Chitra is also lauded by music lovers. If not a promo, the makers plan to release another song from ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

As per the initial schedule, the original dates allotted by Pawan Kalyan have passed, as the actor tested positive for Covid. It seems like the makers are facing issues to wrap the shooting soon, with Pawan Kalyan juggling between his political schedule and the movie shootings.

A crucial fight sequence is pending and two songs are also pending for ‘Bheemla Nayak’, which are expected to be wrapped up soon. Helmed by Sagar K. Chandra, the movie is to hit screens in January 2022.

Must Read: Samantha Is On A New High As She Enjoys Back-To-Back Trips

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube