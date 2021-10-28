Mahesh Bhatt has been in the industry for more than 2 decades now; in his long career the filmmaker has given many memorable and blockbuster films like, Arth, Saaransh, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and many more. However, in his recent interview, the director applauded his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt for her achievement and said, she is not an extension of her parents.

Advertisement

Since her debut in Student of the Year, the actress has been part of some major films and her upcoming films include, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and Jee Le Zara. Not many are aware but she had a small cameo in 1999 film, Sangharsh.

Advertisement

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Mahesh Bhatt said, “She (Alia Bhat) is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy.”

Mahesh Bhatt who directed Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2, added, “The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker.”

In 2019, the Highway star became the highest-earning woman on the Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, beating Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Must Read: ‘Dhamaka’ Director Ram Madhvani Says A Lot Of The Film Is Kartik Aaryan-Driven

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube