Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 16: Jumps Further, All Set For A Bountiful Sunday Racing Towards The 200 Crore Club

As expected, Sooryavanshi showed further jump on Saturday with 4.25 crores* coming in. Friday (3.26 crores) was anyways bigger than Thursday (3.16 crores) and now with the positive trend continuing, the Rohit Shetty directed film is behaving in a way that is successful films used to do in the pre-pandemic times.

The film has collected 173.75 crores* so far and one more thrust of good jump today can take it past the 180 crores milestone. That would be quite well deserved as well for the action entertainer which had to face quite some hardships for 20 months en route release and can now well do with all the rewards coming it’s way.

For Akshay Kumar, this is now turning out to be his fifth straight major money-spinner in a row, right from the release of 2.0 followed by Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. Laxmii also released exactly a year back but that was on the OTT. On the other hand, Bell Bottom had a fractured release owing to reasons that were out of its control. Even Sooryavanshi had its own battles to fight but then it still managed a better situation around it and that has resulted in it turning out to be a biggie that will very comfortably surpass the lifetime total of 2.0 by the fourth weekend itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

