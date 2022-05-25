Vijay Singh Deol, popularly known as Bobby Deol, is a well-known actor in Bollywood. He is known for his performance in films like Soldier, Gupt, Ajnabee and Humraaz to name a few. He has been in the industry for nearly 27 years now. But today we will reveal an interesting anecdote from his film Bichoo.

The film, which was released in 2000, was a remake of the 1994 English-language French action thriller film Léon: The Professional. In the film, Bobby played the role of an assassin while Rani Mukerji was his love interest.

Bobby Deol recalled some of his fondest memories from the sets of the film during a conversation with ETimes. He said how he became good friends with Rani Mukerji. “Very cool, sleek film. Rani and my character really worked magic. Rani is a sweetheart. I used to call her ded-futiya. I remember there was this Sanjay Dutt film where he called his friend ded-futiya. My chemistry with Rani was such that I used to lovingly call her with that name. My friendship with Rani is so awesome. She used to bring tiffin from home. Her mom used to give us fish. It was a great time being on the sets of Bichoo,” he said.

Bobby Deol then also recalled how he played young Dharmendra in his father’s film Dharam-Veer. “Oh! I just cannot forget that film. As a child, I always wanted to be an actor. One day dad came and asked me “ek role hai mere bachpan ka, tu karega?, I said “Haan karunga.” I was surprised that my dad was asking me something like that. Dad wanted someone who has tough legs and would play his childhood so he asked me. I remember my outfit was made overnight and when I went on sets, I asked them why are they giving me a frock to wear and I was told that this is a look.”

“I faced the camera for the first time, it was wonderful. I also went for the golden jubilee celebration of the film. I went with my uncle as my dad was busy with shooting. I got a special trophy with my name on it. So it was one of the most memorable times,” the 55-year-old actor said.

