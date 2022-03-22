Rani Mukerji, the actress who won the hearts of millions in the late 90s and 00s, is seldom seen these days, but when she is snapped around the city, her smile makes her fans’ day. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about the paparazzi and her daughter, Adira Chopra’s aversion to them.

While interacting with a leading daily recently, the Hum Tum actress revealed that her daughter, who turned six in December last year, doesn’t like the photographers clicking her. In fact, the actress’ daughter who is rarely pictured in public has made this known to those close to her and the photographers also provide privacy to her.

While interacting with Mid-Day recently, Rani Mukerji said that she sees a lot of her husband Aditya Chopra in Adira. The Mardaani actress said, “No means a no, and yes means a yes (for Adira). And you can’t really change that. She goes like, ‘No mumma, no photo.'” Further acting out how her daughter shouts “No photo mumma,” the actress also recalled one particular incident between Adira and the paparazzi.

Retelling the incident, Rani Mukerji said, “This time when I came back, and at the airport there were these paps. The photographers have been very kind with me. So whenever I am travelling I always tell them ‘baby ka photo mat lo (don’t take baby’s pictures)’ so they let Adira go and then they click my picture. So this time again, Adira got in first, and I was getting clicked, and then I came in the car.”

Continuing further, the Bunty Aur Babli actress added, “(She’s like) ‘Yeh bhaiya log bahot ganda hai na mumma aapka photo hamesha lete rehta hai (these people keep clicking pictures of you, they’re very bad).’ So I said ‘haan bhaiya log bahut ganda hai. Haa babu hamesha lete rehta hai (Yes they are very bad).’ Then she asks ‘haa mumma kyu lete rehta hai (yes mumma why do they click your picture),’ I say ‘mujhe bhi nahi pata babu (I also don’t know).'”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji will soon star in director Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

