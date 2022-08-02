Mallika Sherawat, the actress who became a household name with her performances in films like Murder, Hisss, Welcome and more, is not one to shy away when it comes to speaking her mind. The actress has time and time again gotten candid about the darker side of Bollywood.

In a recent chat, the actress spoke about her bold avatar and how the audiences – both male and female- embraced it. Scroll below to know all she had to say – especially when it came to Indian women judging her for sensuality.

During a recent interaction with Mashable, Mallika Sherawat got opened up about the ‘radical criticism’ she faced in India – especially from Indian women. Talking about it, the Hisss actress said, “I think my glamour was overwhelming for them. I am unapologetic about it. I wore a bikini in Murder and actresses have worn a bikini before me also but I was so nonchalant about it. I was like I have a great body. Do you want me to wear a saree at the beach? No, I will wear a bikini and I celebrated my body because for me that was very liberating.”

Mallika Sherawat continued, “But that was too much to handle for people, especially women. Men have had no problems with me. Men love me in India and I love them back. It’s just some women who are so vicious to me. I don’t know why because I love sisterhood. I love to support money.”

On the professional front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the Rajat Kapoor-directed comedy-drama RK/RKay. Also starring Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha, the film was released theatrically in India on July 22, 2022.

