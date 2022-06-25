Director Vishal Furia has expressed his views on working with Vikrant Massey and said that the actor comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the masses and they feel connected to him.

Advertisement

He said: “I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, on both the occasions we extensively have shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor.”

Advertisement

Furia added: “He will listen and take the brief he will imbibe his characteristics, his own additions to the character and make the character his own so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor, to give his input and that is what he does.

“Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him”.

‘Forensic‘, also featuring Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, Subrata Dutta, Vindu Dara Singh – releases on ZEE5 on June 24.

Vikrant Massey was previously in the news when he was excited to start work on his new project ‘Sector 36’ in the national capital Delhi.

He recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Gaslight‘ with Sara Ali Khan, and has been receiving a lot of positive response post the trailer release of his upcoming film ‘Forensic’.

The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of ‘Sector 36’. Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “We have started with the shoot of ‘Sector 36’ in Delhi and I am so glad that it’s finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while.”

“Plus ‘Forensic’ is also coming soon and the response that its trailer has got with everyone giving Johnny so much love, has been really encouraging. So, it’s a very exciting time at work right now and I am enjoying every bit of it”.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Will Continue To Host The Reality Show, Here’s What He Had To Say About The Quitting Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram