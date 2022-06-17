Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project ‘Sector 36’ in the national capital Delhi.

He recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan and has been receiving a lot of positive responses post the trailer release of his upcoming film ‘Forensic’.

The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of ‘Sector 36’. Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “We have started with the shoot of ‘Sector 36’ in Delhi and I am so glad that it’s finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while.”