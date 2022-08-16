Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have failed remarkably in the clash, still the Aamir Khan starrer making point for itself by staying above Akshay Kumar’s film. On the occasion of Independence Day, LSC dropped in box office numbers. Scroll below to know how much it is making on day 5.

Advertisement

Those were the times when Bollywood enthusiasts used to celebrate big clashes by flocking theatres. The time will return for sure in the future, but as of now, people aren’t in the mood to step out in big numbers and enjoy Bollywood biggies. Given the occasion of Independence Day, there was hope for some turnaround, but it seems that the film will be wrapping its run sooner than expected.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Laal Singh Chaddha has made 7.50-8.75 crores on day 5. It’s a reasonable drop from Sunday’s 10 crores. With a not-so-impressive total of 45.46-46.71 crores in the first 5 days including holidays, one can expect the film to witness a downfall from tomorrow onwards.

Laal Singh Chaddha will find it hard to sustain during weekdays as it won’t work in mass centres and in multiplexes, the latest Telugu release Karthikeya 2 will eat up its audience. LSC has already been affected by the Nikhil Siddharth starrer as the film is getting replaced on several screens across the country due to no audience or poor occupancy.

Meanwhile, overseas, Laal Singh Chaddha has put on a decent show so far. As per the update of the 3-day collection, the film has collected approx 30 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office (Overseas): Aamir Khan Starrer Puts On A Decent Show In 3 Days, Might Surpass 83 To Become Highest Grossing Bollywood Film In Post-Pandemic Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram