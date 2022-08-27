Alia Bhatt who is pregnant with her first child will soon be embracing motherhood with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor isn’t leaving any stones unturned while promoting her upcoming biggie ‘Brahmastra’. The film is one the biggest and most anticipated franchises in the country and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, Alia was spotted wearing a sheer pink outfit flaunting her baby bump while looking cute as a button and acknowledging the paps with hand gestures and now her video is going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it while comparing her with ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’. Scroll below to see the video.

Alia made a public appearance for a Brahmastra event along with husband Ranbir who was holding hands with her throughout. While the fans loved their chemistry, a section on social media couldn’t help but troll the actress for her looks.

Alia Bhatt wore a pretty pink ruffled sheer top with a plunging neckline and paired it with black half-jacket and black pants. She styled the look with mule heels and went for subtle nude glam makeup with statement minimalistic jewellery.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of her, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “She tries to copy Kareena.” Another user commented, “Movie ati hai tho hi yeh sab nataunki suru ho jati hai [ not only her every actress like this]” A third user commented, “Vaise ye baat sahi hai ki ye besharmi film industry m hi se aayi pahley log chipatey the ab kapdey hi nahi Phantey disgusting.” A fourth user commented, “Itni overacting kyu karti h ye didi😂”

What are your thoughts on trolls targeting Alia Bhatt and comparing her with Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

