Renuka Shahane is one of the most celebrated actresses in TV and Bollywood. The actress rose to fame with the TV show Surabhi and was later seen in Cirkus with Shah Rukh Khan and others. Renuka further became a household name when she appeared in Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-led Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Recently, the actress sat for a detailed interview where she spoke at length about major issues in the industry including the #MeToo wave.

Tanushree Dutta, who was the flag bearer of MeToo in India, gave many women a voice and called out the se*ual predators of the industry. Siding with such women, Shahane said that she was women are often asked to ‘keep mum.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the latest interview, Renuka Shahane was asked about speaking up 25 years after facing abuse in the industry, she stated that no one lets women speak. She told Pinkvilla, “In fact, ‘mat bolo’ is something that women are told so often from childhood. I feel catharsis is necessary. MeToo was very important because if not anything else, that collective feeling of catharsis that a lot of women went through for what they had gone through maybe 10 years, 25 years ago. People say ‘why after 25 years?’ Arey aap bolne kab dete ho? (When do you let women speak).”

In the same interview, Renuka Shahane also opened up about rejecting roles and being called snobbish for doing so. She told the portal, “Wo rudeness ki tarah to dekhte hain. Some people used to think at that time that I’m very snobbish because I would say no to them. ‘How could you say no such a big producer or such a big director?’ And I’m like I am saying no to this character. This character doesn’t suit me or this setup doesn’t suit me so what do I do? And at that time there was no time also because once I started working on television, then again sometimes I used to do three or four serials at a time which kept me busy throughout the month. Even though they were weeklies. They were 10 days per serial I had to allot and then that was the end of the month.”

The actress went on to reveal that since she was offered ‘Behan and Bhabhi’ roles every now and then, she began to do more TV work following which she began to set amazing roles on TV.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Slams Paparazzi Saying “Humare Bedroom Me Aa Jaiye” As They Follow Him & Kareena Kapoor Khan, Netizens Tag Him “Badtameez” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News