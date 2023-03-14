Chunky Panday needs no introduction. The actor has spent over three decades in the industry and went on to appear in almost 100 films. The actor started off his acting career as a leading actor but after a few movies, he took up comic roles and received praise for it. But as an actor, he has also been at the receiving end of some harsh criticism. Recently, Ananya Panday’s dotting father revealed how a man with a stone once attacked him after being disappointed by his 1988 film Khatron Ke Khiladi but that stone left his co-star Meenakshi Seshadri injured.

Ananya Panday’s dotting father Chunky Panday will be next seen in Pop Kaun. The actor recently recalled how during the shoot of his 1990 film Tadap, a man threw a stone at him but it went on to injure his co–actor. Yes, you read it right. Read the details of the shocking incident below.

While promoting his upcoming project Pop Kaun, Chunky Panday opened up about the criticism he has faced during his acting career. The actor during a candid chit-chat with Siddharth Kanan revealed that once a man threw a stone at him because he was disappointed with him. He said, “I have received maximum criticism. I was shooting for a film outside a theater. A man came after watching my film Khatron Ke Khiladi and threw a stone at my head. It was a small stone, it hit my head and then it hit the shoulder of the heroine.”

The actor continued, saying, “Mere Sar ko kuch nhi hua, par heroine ko stitches aa gye. Maine bola bhai you wasted it.”

Well, actors deserve respect irrespective of their work craft. Throwing a stone at an actor was quite harsh. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below!

