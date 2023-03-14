Looks like Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan was a perfectionist even at the beginning of his career. While male actors were queuing up to work with megastar Sridevi in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Aamir, on the other hand, decided to give it a miss despite getting an opportunity to share screen space right after his blockbuster debut ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.’

The Bollywood heavyweight, who was in his early 20s at the time of his debut, refused to work with Sridevi, and the reason behind it will leave you amused. The now 58-year-old actor became an overnight sensation after he delivered a hit with his debut film in the year 1988. While the filmmakers decided to cash in on the opportunity with an intention to rope Aamir and Sridevi together, the former decided to look the other way.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the ‘3 Idiots’ star and Sridevi even posed together for a photo shoot which might have been the beginning of a new pair in B-Town. However, as per the grapevine, Aamir apparently developed cold feet as he felt that the audience might not like their pair since she looked older than him. Reports alleged that the actor thought it was not the right time to do a film with the actress since he just did ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ where he portrayed the role of a college student. And that he was more interested in doing roles closer to his age.

Gossip birds even claimed that Aamir only wanted to work with the newbies and upcoming actresses at the time i.e. Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, and Raveena Tandon among a few others. Interestingly, a report in The Times of India claims that Aamir once spoke about the a photo shoot with Sridevi and spilled the beans that how he could never look into her eyes as he got nervous and feared that she might come to know that he has a crush on her.

While Aamir Khan and Sridevi never worked together in a film, another Khan- Shah Rukh Khan did two movies with the late icon, namely ‘Army’ in 1996 and ‘Zero’ in 2018. Salman Khan too did two movies with the late actress, including, ‘Chandra Mukhi’ in 1993 and ‘Chaand Kaa Tukdaa’ in 1994.

