Priyanka Chopra is one of the most-loved actresses globally; no one can deny that. Moving to the West, the actress won the tag of a global icon for a reason. Back in the day, the diva, currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming series Citadel, has raised many eyebrows with her shocking statements during her appearances at different chat shows- one of which was Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

The diva was reportedly one of the controversial actresses in Bollywood during her time in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, the actress often made headlines for her alleged love affairs with leading men in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. She married American Singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

Recently, we saw a video of Priyanka Chopra’s appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In this throwback video, the actress revealed that she sent a message from ‘someone’s phone to Rani Mukerji. The clip began with Simi Garewal asking Peecee if she has stolen ‘his’ phone? Shocking by the information about herself, she asks Simi, “How did that get to you?”

Divulging details, Priyanka Chopra, revealed, “He stole mine first. So I wanted to get back. He left his mobile unattended. So I took the phone and hid it.” Hearing this, Simi called her a liar and asked her who did she message? While she didn’t reveal the same, the host asked her what message she had sent to Rani, which we assume was Mukerji.

Priyanka Chopra reveals, “I just messaged, “Miss you, how have you been? You wanna…?” This was it, and you can’t afford to miss the video. Check it out right below:

Well, if you haven’t understood who she was talking about then let us tell you she was talking about stealing Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and texting her then-girlfriend Rani Mukerji.

