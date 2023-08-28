Kajol – the actress who has been ruling the hearts of millions since the 90s, is still one of the top actresses in Bollywood who makes fans go gaga over her performances. The actress – who was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial, is putting the earnings of her films and series to good use. If you’re wondering how we know that, it is because the actress is investing in real estate.

Months after spending over Rs 16 crore on an apartment, the actress has purchased a new Mumbai office space. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Money Control, Kajol recently purchased another property in Mumbai after recently shelling out crores on an apartment. As per the report, the ‘Helicopter Eela’ actress spent a whopping Rs 7.64 crore to acquire this 194.67 sq m property in the city. As per documents accessed by Propstack, the seller of the office space is Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

Located in Signature Building, Oshiwara, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai, Kajol reportedly signed the agreement on July 28. More details about this investment aren’t public yet.

Before this office space, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress had purchased a luxurious 2,493-square-foot apartment. Born in April, the real estate cost the actress Rs 16.50 crore and came with four reserved car parking spots. Besides her, Ajay Devgn also recently purchased five office spaces worth Rs 45.09 crore.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi (popularly known as BOB), the project will stream on Netflix India.

