It was yet another day in excess of 1 crore for OMG 2, which is good news indeed. The film had brought in 2 crores on Friday and so far it has never seen a 50% drop in collections from weekend to weekdays. However with Gadar 2 clash first and now competition from Dream Girl 2 as well, the film is playing on a very restricted count of screens and shows. Hence, even in such a scenario if the film is collecting in excess of 1 crore then it’s a good news indeed.

This also sets up the Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi film nicely to aim for weekdays in excess of 5 crores since today the collections would remain stable and then growth would be evidenced tomorrow and day after due to Rakshabandhan holidays. This means 5 crores is a given now for the film with an outside chance of even getting into 5.50-6 crores range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As such, the job is done for OMG 2 but then it would like to make the most of the situation where the content has been grabbed by the audience and hence maximum possible moolah can come from theatrical collections.

Currently, OMG 2 stands at 137.17 crores* and post this week that it would be known whether the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer will just about make it to 150 crores milestone or even challenge Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has just hit that mark and would be adding some more as well till Jawan arrives on 7th September. Overall, these are great times indeed for the industry with so many back to back successes.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana Could Very Well Take The Driving Seat From Sunny Deol & Akshay Kumar To Have A Stable Ride!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News