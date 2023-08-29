It was yet another good day for Gadar 2 as collections came to 4.60 crores. On Friday the film had collected 7.10 crores so this is still less than 50% drop. That’s the kind of trend that the Anil Sharma directed film has seen right from the beginning when it had always held on to good collections from Friday to Monday, and that too after seeing excellent jumps from Friday to Saturday. It’s this all around response that’s making Gadar 2 continue to roar strong.

That said, this is also the first time that Gadar 2 has gone under the 5 crores mark. Had it stayed around this then it would have had a better ring to it since the film is progressing well towards 500 crores mark and hence can do with the most that it can collect early in its journey. Moreover, today would be on the same lines as yesterday due to the Rakshabandhan holiday tomorrow, with some parts of the country having a holiday on Thursday. This means the numbers won’t go below the Monday collections and hence had 5 crores come in then collections would have stayed in the same zone on Friday as well and then big jumps would have come on rest of the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, while one waits to see how things go from this point on, Gadar 2, the Sunny Deol-led action drama, has already 460.65 crores already and would be aiming to come quite close to 575 crores by end of Wednesday. This one is an all-time blockbuster and would keep playing on even after the release of Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office (Worldwide): Margot Robbie Spells A Cast Beating Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 & Is All Set To Become The Biggest Film Of 2023 At The Global BO

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News