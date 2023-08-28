Sunny Deol is currently the man of this nation. He is basking in the glory of Gadar 2’s success, and the film, which is on a rampage at the Box Office, is breaking records and re-writing history. The first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was also a humongous success. After Gadar’s success, the superstar, in a tell-all interview, made some startling revelations.

Deol talked about being snubbed in the industry, his brother Bobby Deol not getting much attention, getting cheated by Yash Chopra, and getting disappointed in Shabana Azmi for calling Gadar a propaganda film. In the same interview in 2001, the actor took sly digs at Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor. Both of whom he had a cold war with.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol go way back to Darr days, where Sunny was supposed to play the lead, and SRK was the antagonist. However, the story turned to SRK’s favour with major script changes made by Yash Chopra, keeping Sunny in the dark. He vowed never to work with Yash Chopra but started a cold war with Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming to Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol was doing a film which was titled Joshilaay in 1989. By that time, Kapoor had attained superstardom with Mr India, and when the Joshilaay poster was launched, Sunny Deol’s name was dropped below Anil Kapoor. This irked him beyond limits.

So in 2001, in an interview with Filmfare, Sunny Deol was asked, “Do you have something against Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor?” The actor did not mince his words and went as sly and brutal as he could get. He replied, “I’ve enjoyed working with Sanju, Jackie, and Sunil… I guess that answers your question. It’s not as if I’d never work with Anil or Shah Rukh again. I’ve worked with them, I know what they’re capable of. The next time around I’ll be more careful.”

In the same interview, the Gadar actor even mentioned that no one in the industry called him to congratulate for Gadar: EK Prem Katha’s success except Sanjay Dutt. He even believed that his contemporaries must have felt envious after his film emerged as a blockbuster.

In other news, Gadar 2 is aiming for a 500 crore club at the Box Office and is currently the third highest-grossing Hindi film after Pathaan & Baahubali 2.

