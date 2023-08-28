Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): On Friday, August 25 – despite competition from Sunny Deol’s period-drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s comedy social film OMG2, Ayushmann Khurrana arrived on the big screen with the spiritual sequel of his 2019 cross-gender comedy drama. The film continues to brave the stiff competition at the box office and hold firm.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama features an ensemble cast including talents like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. Scroll below to see how much the film earned at the ticket windows on Day 4.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Dream Girl 2 holds strong at the box office on Monday. Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday film has collected around Rs 4-6 crore* on its fourth. When added to the film’s weekend collection of Rs 44.57 crore, this moolah takes the film’s four-day total to Rs 48.57-50.57 crore.

This shows that Dream Girl 2’s collection is holding well despite facing completion at the box office from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kuamr’s OMG 2. The Ayushmann Khurrana film, if it continues on this trajectory, could enjoy a stable run at the box office.

Koimoi reviewed Dream Girl 2 upon its release and gave the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer two stars out of five. Unimpressed with what Raaj Shaandilyaa delivered with this multi-starrer sequel, our reviews noted, “it is one of those sequels that should have been shelved at the concept stage instead of delivering a mildly funny product nowhere near the greatness of its predecessor.”

Have you watched Dream Girl 2 in theatres already? Let us know what you think of the film in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

